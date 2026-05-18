Meghalaya to host Northeast infra summit to boost investment and connectivity

Meghalaya will host the North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (NEIINFRA) on June 11 and 12, bringing together policymakers, investors, financial institutions and industry leaders to discuss infrastructure expansion, regional connectivity and investment opportunities across the Northeast.

Announcing the summit at an event in Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state’s economy has doubled over the past five years, while capital investment has increased fourfold since 2018.

Sangma said sustained economic growth over the last three to four years has strengthened investor confidence in Meghalaya, which he described as one of the country’s fastest-growing economies. He also pointed to the state government’s industrial promotion policy, saying it offers major incentives aimed at attracting private investment.

The chief minister highlighted the state’s growing entrepreneurship and technology sectors, claiming Meghalaya has built a strong startup ecosystem in recent years. He said the state’s first IT park is operating at full capacity, while demand for the upcoming second IT park has drawn interest from both national and international companies.

Secretary at the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Sanjay Jaju, said the Centre would continue supporting infrastructure-led growth and regional integration in the Northeast. He also credited the Meghalaya government for accelerating development in the state.

The summit is expected to focus on transport networks, urban infrastructure, digital connectivity and investment partnerships, as northeastern states seek to position the region as an emerging economic and trade hub.