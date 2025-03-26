The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, in partnership with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS), is set to organise the State Round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 on March 27.

The event will take place at the Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture, Mawkasiang, starting at 10:00 am.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, is part of the broader Viksit Bharat@2047 vision spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It aims to encourage youth participation in governance, policy discussions, and national discourse, supporting the goal of engaging one lakh young individuals in political processes.

Young participants aged 18-25 will compete at multiple levels, including District Node, State, and National Rounds. The discussions will focus on key societal issues, fostering informed debate, and enhancing decision-making skills. This platform also emphasizes the value of diverse perspectives and disciplined dialogue in a democratic framework.

At the state level, deliberations will revolve around two topics: “75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Journey of Rights, Duties, and Progress” and “The 11 Sankalp of Samvidhan Divas: A Pledge to Strengthen India’s Constitutional Values.” The top three participants from each state will advance to the National Round, where they will address the theme “One Nation, One Election: Simplifying Democracy, Amplifying Progress, Ensuring Stability.”

A major highlight this year is the more inclusive format at the National Round. Unlike previous editions, all state qualifiers will have speaking opportunities during key segments such as opening and closing remarks and moderated caucuses.

The event will conclude with the drafting of a final resolution, consolidating significant ideas presented by the finalists. This resolution will then be shared with major media houses, amplifying youth-driven policy suggestions at the national level.