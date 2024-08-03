A two-day tourism conclave will be conducted in Meghalaya on August 6 and 7 for key stakeholders to voice their issues and contribute to shaping the tourism sector of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed that the inaugural session of the conclave will be chaired by him, while the events which will be held on August 7 will witness the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Lyngdoh said that the state government has invited all stakeholders in the tourism industry for discussing concerns pertaining to the sector. The stakeholders will include tour and travel operators, owners of hotels and resorts, local tourist guides, Dorbar Shnongs and locals belonging to tourist areas.

The announcement comes after the pressure group Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), on July 26 stopped vehicles registered in Assam from traveling to Sohra and Dawki.

The organisation had barred the Assam-registered vehicles at the Umtyngar junction from traveling to tourist destinations in Sohra and Dawki.