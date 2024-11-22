Former Bollywood actress and MTV model Udita Goswami is set to showcase her newest talent as a DJ at the Me•gong Festival 2024 in Meghalaya, marking a heartfelt return to her mother's homeland.

Goswami, whose mother hails from Shillong, will perform at the music extravaganza in Tura on November 29, which also features legendary Swedish rock band Europe. Backed by Meghalaya Tourism, the festival promises an eclectic mix of international and local talent.

After winning hearts through campaigns for notable brands, Goswami made her silver screen debut in Pooja Bhatt's 'Paap' (2003), followed by breakthrough performances in 'Zeher' and 'Aksar'.

Ranked among India's Top 100 Beautiful Women, Goswami's appearance at Me•gong holds special significance given her maternal connection to Meghalaya. The festival lineup features an impressive mix of international, national, and regional talent, including Europe's first Indian performance since their 1988 Mumbai show, along with veteran Indian acts Indus Creed and Euphoria.

Local music enthusiasts can look forward to performances by Meghalaya-based groups Da Suraka, Haystack Ladies, and Summersalt, who will bring their unique blend of folk fusion to the stage. The festival, organised by VAS Inc. and Ivory Valley, builds on last year's success which featured the Vengaboys and Armaan Malik.