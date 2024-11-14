The Meghalaya government has announced plans to install vehicle scanning machines at border entry points in East Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi districts within the next six months, as part of its efforts to combat drug trafficking.

This was announced by Minister in-charge Social Welfare Paul Lyngdoh following a meeting of the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM) held on November 14.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh stated that all vehicles entering the state will be subject to go through the scanning process.

He further stated that trained personnel will be required for the installation of the scanning machines.

In order to combat the increasing cases of drug trafficking in the state, Lyngdoh informed that the state will also strengthen the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF).

Additionally, the Social Welfare Minister mentioned that the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, will be revised to enhance provisions for the volunteers involved in Village Defence Parties (VDPs), ensuring better facilities and support for their roles.