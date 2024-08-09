The Meghalaya state government has approved changes to allow two board examinations per year, starting in 2025. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced the decision following a state Cabinet meeting on August 9.

Under the new system, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will conduct its first examination in February or early March. A second exam will be held in May for students who failed in one or more subjects, allowing them to retake the test within the same academic year.

"This change aims to support students by eliminating the current one-year wait for supplementary exams," Sangma explained. The move is expected to prevent students from losing an entire academic year due to exam failures.

Looking ahead to the 2025-2026 academic year, Sangma revealed plans to further adjust the exam schedule. The first board exam for that cycle will take place in late December 2025, with the second following in February or March 2026.

Additionally, the minister announced the discontinuation of optional papers and the "best of five" scoring system from the 2026-2027 academic year onward.

These changes come as part of broader reforms to the Meghalaya Board of School Education Regulation for Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, last updated in 2011.