Meghalaya's government plans to appoint locals as 'Tourist Assistants' in a phased manner, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on the eve of Independence Day. These semi-uniformed personnel will serve as tour guides, provide security, and offer information to visitors.

The initiative aims to enhance tourist safety and create job opportunities for local youth. Sangma addressed recent law and order issues affecting tourism, calling for collective action to promote a positive environment.

The government is engaging traditional leaders, local organisations, and stakeholders to develop tourism in the state. Over the past six years, various initiatives have been introduced to position and brand Meghalaya as a tourist destination.

Efforts are underway to upgrade tourism infrastructure and facilities, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, and amenities like skywalks and museums. Shillong and other tourist hotspots are receiving facelifts to enhance their appeal.