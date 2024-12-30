The Meghalaya government will soon issue a tender, earmarking Rs 90 crore for the development of National Highway-6 (NH-6), which was previously partially closed for critical infrastructure maintenance.

The additional financial aid will be designated for the constructing new bridges, retaining walls, and other important work.

Speaking to reporters, MLA of Sutnga Saipung Assembly Constituency, Santa Mary Shylla stated that the repair work on the highway is most likely to be completed by March 2025.

She informed that the concerned authorities have made progress till the Sonapur area, further adding that construction is moving towards Malidor.

Earlier this month, the District Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory detailing strict restrictions on road access during critical infrastructure maintenance. Vehicles will be completely prohibited from using the highway stretch between 9 am and 3 pm.

"Construction works, renovation, and repair of the National Highway-6 require comprehensive road closure," the official communication stated.