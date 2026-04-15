Meghalaya to launch DNA-based study on origins of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on April 14 announced a comprehensive research project to study the origins of the state’s indigenous tribes, including the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities.

The Chief Minister said two separate committees have been constituted for the study—one focusing on the Khasi-Jaintia community and the other on the Garo tribe—to ensure a detailed and specialised approach.

The project will involve DNA mapping, along with an in-depth study of linguistic and cultural linkages, and collaboration with researchers to document various aspects of the tribes’ origins and evolution. “We are undertaking this initiative to enhance documentation and ascertain if more facts can be established,” Sangma said after chairing a series of meetings at Tara Ghar State Guest House in Shillong.

According to the Chief Minister, the research is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months, with periodic reports to be released during the course of the study. The formal launch of the programme is scheduled for May.

Officials added that preliminary work has already begun, with research teams engaged in initial groundwork since February. The project will also involve consultations with national and international institutions to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the origins of Meghalaya’s indigenous tribes.

The initiative is seen as a significant step towards documenting the historical, cultural, and genetic roots of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities.