Meghalaya to launch first statewide women’s football league on September 20

Meghalaya will host its first-ever women’s state league starting September 20, marking a major milestone for football in the state. The opening ceremony is scheduled at the SSA Stadium in Shillong.

The Meghalaya Women’s State League (MWSL) will feature 13 teams drawn from eight district associations, with matches divided across three zones — Khliehriat, Shillong, and Tyrsad. The tournament is modeled on the men’s Meghalaya State League, which has become a benchmark for organised football in the region.

By staging this competition, the Meghalaya Football Association has created a pathway for local clubs to qualify for the Indian Women’s League second division, offering players an opportunity to compete at the national level for the first time.

The participating teams include Na Rympei Football Academy, Attacker Youth Club Pahamsyiem, Laitkor SC, Pay For Right Football Academy, Jakrem SC, Mawten SC, Young Sports Social & Cultural Club, Bright Future SSCC, Diengshynrum SC, Mawlum Tyrsad SC, Mawsawrit SC, Lapalang SSCC, and Chirupheiwei Nongkynrih FC.

State officials and organisers see the MWSL as a turning point in developing women’s football in Meghalaya, with the government backing the initiative alongside the football association.