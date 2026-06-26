Meghalaya to launch free Shillong fan park for FIFA World Cup 2026

The Meghalaya government will launch the Chief Minister's Football Fan-Park in Shillong on June 26, offering football fans a free public venue to watch selected FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on giant screens.

The fan park will be set up at the S.R.G.T. Parking Lot in Polo and will screen matches scheduled at fan-friendly timings, including kick-offs at 9.30 pm, 10.30 pm and 12.30 am.

The initiative is aimed at bringing football enthusiasts together through a shared viewing experience while promoting the state's growing football culture. The venue will also host performances by artistes from the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme on match days.

Entry to the fan park will be free for both residents and visitors throughout the tournament.

The government said the initiative is part of its broader efforts to create community spaces centred on sports and culture while strengthening Meghalaya's sporting ecosystem. The project also aligns with the state's plan to develop what it says will be the country's largest football stadium at Mawkhnau.