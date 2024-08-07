The Transport Department of Meghalaya is set to introduce an Online Common Format for Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) for vehicles.

This announcement was made by the state's Commissioner of Transport in a recent statement to the public.

The new system aims to streamline the process of obtaining pollution certificates, making it more convenient for vehicle owners across the state.

With this digital transition, Meghalaya joins other Indian states in modernising its vehicle pollution control measures.

Vehicle owners have been advised to verify the Emission Norms listed in their Registration Certificates.