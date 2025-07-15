Meghalaya to mandate driver ID display in all commercial vehicles for passenger safety

Meghalaya will soon require all commercial vehicles to display key driver information, including names, licence numbers, contact details, and addresses, in a move aimed at improving passenger safety and accountability.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh confirmed the decision on Tuesday, following a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar at the state Secretariat.

“This is a simple but effective measure. It empowers passengers and discourages unlawful behaviour,” Lyngdoh said.

The rule will apply to all vehicles operating under a commercial permit issued by the state transport department via district transport officers (DTOs). Private vehicles, government-owned cars, and those under public sector undertakings will be exempt from the regulation.

Lyngdoh emphasised that the new directive is intended as a preventive step to reduce the risk of criminal activity and create a more secure travel environment. “The objective is to instil a sense of safety among travellers, and possibly reduce criminal intention, if any, on the part of the drivers of commercial vehicles,” he said.

With tourism steadily increasing in the state, the government is under pressure to ensure that both locals and visitors can travel without fear. “Tourism is on the rise in Meghalaya, and the display of drivers' details brings a greater responsibility to ensure visitors' safety,” Lyngdoh noted.

Once the notification is officially released, vehicle owners will be given a one-month window to comply. Authorities are expected to monitor adherence through district transport offices.

“When passengers know who is driving them, it creates a sense of trust and accountability,” Lyngdoh added.