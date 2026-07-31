Meghalaya to pilot solar-powered air purification machines in polluted Byrnihat

Meghalaya is set to launch a pilot project in Byrnihat using advanced solar-powered air purification machines developed by Mumbai-based Zero Carbon Tech24 Pvt. Ltd., following successful trials conducted by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB).

The proposed initiative was reviewed during a meeting on Wednesday, July 29, attended by MSPCB officials, local village leaders and representatives of the company. Experts demonstrated the technology and explained how it could help reduce air pollution in Byrnihat, which has repeatedly ranked among India's most polluted towns in recent years.

Jirang MLA and Cabinet Minister Sosthenes Sohtun said the pilot project is intended to improve air quality in the industrial town while ensuring that industries continue to comply strictly with pollution control norms.

He also announced that the long-pending proposal for an MSPCB regional office in Byrnihat has been approved. The new office is expected to strengthen pollution monitoring, expedite inspections and improve enforcement against environmental violations in the area.

The state government said the initiative is aimed at improving air quality and protecting public health in Byrnihat through better monitoring and the introduction of pollution-control technology.