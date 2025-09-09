Meghalaya to release expert committee report on reservation policy after cabinet approval: CM

The Expert Committee on Reservation Policy has submitted its report to the Meghalaya government, but the findings will only be made public after cabinet approval, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced during September 9's assembly session.

The revelation came in response to pointed questions from legislator Adelbert Nongrum, who pressed the government on the delay in releasing what many consider a crucial document for the state's employment policies.

Chief Minister Sangma confirmed the committee has completed its work and submitted recommendations, but stated the report is currently under examination by the government. When asked specifically about the timeline for public release, Sangma indicated it would happen "after Cabinet Approval" without providing a specific date.

The committee's work assumes significance given ongoing concerns about job security for general category candidates in government sectors. During the same session, the government clarified that general category candidates can compete for 15 per cent unreserved vacancies under the state's 1972 Reservation Policy.

The reservation policy debate has gained prominence as Meghalaya grapples with employment challenges and concerns about fair representation across different communities. The expert committee was established to review existing policies and suggest improvements that balance community interests with merit-based selection.