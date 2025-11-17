Meghalaya to release Rs 50 crore for long-stalled Jengjal airport revival

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed that the state government will release Rs 50 crore this month to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to restart development work at Jengjal Airport, a project that has remained idle for more than a decade.

Speaking after opening a new police station building in West Garo Hills, Sangma said the long-neglected airport — officially Baljek Airport — will finally move toward operational status following years of delay caused by infrastructure gaps and a short runway. Although inaugurated in 2008 by then President Pratibha Patil, the facility has never hosted commercial flights.

The chief minister highlighted that the airport’s revival follows an MoU signed earlier this year between the state government and AAI for operations, maintenance and technical management. He said 19-seater aircraft under Air Alliance are expected to begin services, with Shillong–Tura flights listed as the first priority.

Sangma also noted that land identification is underway in Jengjal for a permanent venue for major public events, citing the area’s increasing strategic value within Garo Hills.

During the inauguration of the new Jengjal Police Station, he said the building meets central government standards and forms part of a wider push to upgrade police infrastructure across the state.

Recruitment for more than 3,000 police vacancies is nearing completion, supported by the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund, which has accelerated repair and renovation work.