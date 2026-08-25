Meghalaya to release Rs 93 crore Umbrella Scholarship for 96,000 ST students
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said Meghalaya will release the Umbrella Scholarship for Scheduled Tribe students on August 27. The first instalment covers more than 96,000 students while the state seeks the remaining funds from the Centre.
- Sangma made the announcement through a video posted on Instagram
- The scholarship scheme is meant for Scheduled Tribe students in Meghalaya
- The current disbursal accounts for 40 per cent of total funds
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 25 announced that the state government will release the Umbrella Scholarship for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students on August 27.
In a video posted on Instagram on August 25, Sangma said more than 96,000 students would receive scholarships worth around Rs 93 crore.
The chief minister said the amount being released represents 40 per cent of the total scholarship funds. The government is pursuing the remaining 60 per cent with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and expects to receive the funds soon.
"96,000 plus students will be receiving approximately 93 crores of scholarship," Sangma said, adding that the state was hopeful of securing the remaining share from the Centre shortly.
He also wished the students well ahead of the scholarship release.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today