Meghalaya to release Rs 93 crore Umbrella Scholarship for 96,000 ST students

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 25 announced that the state government will release the Umbrella Scholarship for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students on August 27.

In a video posted on Instagram on August 25, Sangma said more than 96,000 students would receive scholarships worth around Rs 93 crore.

The chief minister said the amount being released represents 40 per cent of the total scholarship funds. The government is pursuing the remaining 60 per cent with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and expects to receive the funds soon.

"96,000 plus students will be receiving approximately 93 crores of scholarship," Sangma said, adding that the state was hopeful of securing the remaining share from the Centre shortly.

He also wished the students well ahead of the scholarship release.