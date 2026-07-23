Meghalaya to relocate stalled Pohkseh water project, New Shillong scheme on track for 2027

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly's Estimates Committee on July 22directed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to identify a new site for the stalled Pohkseh Water Supply Scheme after the project's pumping system collapsed a few years ago. The committee also said the first phase of the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme remains on track for completion by December 2027.

The directions came during the committee's inspection of the Pohkseh Water Supply Scheme, the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme at Mawpdang and the 2nd IT Park Building at the Shillong Technology Campus.

The inspection was led by committee chairman Mayralborn Syiem and attended by members Miani D Shira, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Remington G Momin, along with officials from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the PHE Department and the Information Technology Department.

Speaking after the inspection at Pohkseh, Syiem said the existing pumping system had collapsed several years ago, forcing the committee to recommend relocation of the project. He said the department has been instructed to identify a suitable site and prepare revised estimates so work can resume at the earliest. He also acknowledged the Dorbar Shnong of Pohkseh for providing land for the project and said construction can begin once the new location is finalised.

At Mawpdang, officials briefed the committee on the progress of the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, including the treatment plant and other infrastructure already installed. Syiem said the project's physical and financial progress was satisfactory and that the first phase, comprising the dam, main gravity line and treatment plant, is expected to be completed and commissioned by December 2027.

He said the second phase will involve laying the distribution network to supply water to different localities in New Shillong.