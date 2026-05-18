Meghalaya to review objections over Jaintia Hills limestone mining project

Sniawbhalang Dhar on May 18 said the Meghalaya government would examine objections raised by pressure groups and local villagers over the proposed limestone mining project in remote Daistong village of Jaintia Hills before taking any decision on the matter.

Dhar made the statement after meeting a delegation comprising members of the Jaintia National Council, Jaintia Students' Union and villagers, who submitted a petition alleging irregularities in the public hearing and environmental clearance process related to the proposed mining activities.

The meeting came hours after youth organisations from Jaintia Hills staged a protest rally in Shillong against the proposed project. Demonstrators marching towards the state secretariat were stopped by police amid heavy security deployment.

“Since the petition is received by me, I will examine the matter accordingly. I cannot say whether we will stop or continue. We have to examine the matter first,” Dhar told reporters.

He said the objections mainly relate to environmental clearance issues, which fall under the Forest Department headed by Conrad K Sangma.

“They object to the environmental clearance, so it falls under the forest department. I have to share it with the CM since he is in charge of the forest department,” Dhar said.

The deputy chief minister added that the government would verify whether all procedures were properly followed before taking any further step.

The protest was triggered by a proposed public hearing scheduled for May 22 regarding the limestone mining project. Villagers and pressure groups have opposed the project, alleging violations of environmental and land laws while also expressing fears over ecological damage and loss of livelihood