Meghalaya will undertake a state-wide review of polling stations from November 23, with the Election Commission directing that each polling station should ordinarily serve no more than 1,200 voters and that electors should not have to travel beyond two kilometres to cast their votes.

The exercise, being conducted as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls for 2027, will involve physical verification of existing polling locations, assessment of accessibility and identification of areas where new polling stations may be required.

The Election Commission of India has also directed that voters should not ordinarily be required to cross natural barriers while travelling to their designated polling stations.

The rationalisation process is intended to make polling arrangements more accessible and convenient, particularly for voters living in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

The review will also examine whether existing polling stations need to be rearranged to address accessibility concerns and ensure a more practical distribution of electors.

Alongside the exercise, Meghalaya will conduct a Special Summary Revision of its electoral rolls, with January 1, 2027, set as the qualifying date.

The integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on December 1, followed by a month-long window for claims and objections. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 20, 2027.

As part of the revision, Booth Level Officers will compare existing electoral rolls with pre-Special Intensive Revision records to identify eligible voters whose names appeared in earlier lists but are missing from the current rolls.

House-to-house visits will be conducted to verify such cases and assist eligible citizens with enrolment.

The administration will also organise special enrolment campaigns on December 5 and 11, with a focus on first-time voters, women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, migrant workers and other vulnerable groups.

Eligible citizens who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2027, can apply for enrolment. Those attaining the age of 18 on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027, can also submit advance applications.

The district election authorities have urged political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents at polling stations to facilitate coordination and transparency during the revision exercise.