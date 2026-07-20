Meghalaya to scale up Wangala Festival with 1,000 Drums performance for Golden Jubilee

Meghalaya is gearing up for a historic celebration as the Golden Jubilee edition of the Wangala Festival is set to feature a grand 1,000 Drums performance, expanding the festival's iconic 100 Drums showcase into one of the largest cultural spectacles in the Northeast.

The state government expects the festival to attract more than one lakh visitors, making it one of the biggest cultural gatherings in the region's history.

To accommodate the anticipated influx of tourists and participants, the government is undertaking major infrastructure upgrades, including improved road connectivity and the accelerated expansion of Baljek Airport.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening Garo Hills' position as a major destination for cultural tourism while boosting economic activity in the region.

Officials said the Golden Jubilee celebrations will not only showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Garo community but also reinforce Meghalaya's commitment to promoting tourism, preserving indigenous traditions, and creating new opportunities for local businesses and communities.

The Wangala Festival, celebrated after the harvest season, is one of the most significant cultural festivals of the Garo community and is renowned for its traditional music, dance, and the rhythmic beating of drums in honour of the Sun God, Misi Saljong.