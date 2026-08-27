Meghalaya to scrap interviews for non-technical Group C posts from 2027

The Meghalaya Cabinet on August 26 approved a series of administrative reforms, including the removal of interviews for recruitment to non-technical Group C government posts from January 1, 2027.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who said the move was aimed at making government recruitment more transparent.

Under the new system, candidates applying for non-technical Group C posts will not have to appear for interviews. Interviews will continue for technical Group C positions, with the Personnel Department to identify and notify the posts covered under each category.

The decision follows the government's earlier move to discontinue interviews for Group D recruitment and is in line with recommendations of the Union Public Service Commission and state-level reform commissions.

The Cabinet also approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for recruitment by District Selection Committees to bring greater uniformity and transparency to the recruitment process across districts.

Officials involved in recruitment will be trained on the SOP before it is extended to other recruitment bodies, the government said.

The Cabinet further approved amendments to the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Rules, 2020.

The amendments incorporate observations made by the Governor and provide greater clarity on the implementation of the rules, including the roles and powers of officials, inspection procedures and enforcement measures. The revised provisions also specify applicable fines, imprisonment and other legal action.

The Cabinet approved the purchase of around 15 acres of land at Mawten in South West Khasi Hills for the creation of a district land bank at a cost of Rs 2.19 crore.

Located around 6 km from the Mawkyrwat district headquarters, the land is intended to support the planned development of administrative infrastructure and government facilities in the newly created district.

The proposal was finalised following expressions of interest, site inspections and recommendations from the district administration. Officials said funds for the land bank had been allocated when the district was created and remained available with the district administration.

The Cabinet also approved the Meghalaya Flood Plain Zoning Rules, 2026, framed in line with directions from the Centre to regulate development and activities in flood-prone areas.

Sangma said the rules would enable effective implementation of the Act and strengthen flood management, risk reduction and safer development across the state.

"With these rules now approved, the provisions of the Act can be effectively implemented," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet decisions were part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen governance, improve administrative systems and ensure more transparent and effective delivery of public services.