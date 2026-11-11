The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated spells of light rain and thundershowers across Meghalaya on Thursday, November 12, a day after several parts of the state witnessed intense hailstorms and rainfall that damaged agricultural produce.

The weather office has also warned of shallow to moderate fog in some areas of the state.

An official said the hailstorms and heavy rainfall reported on Wednesday affected agricultural produce in certain areas, although the extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

According to the IMD, prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over central Assam and another over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. A trough extending towards the northwest Bay of Bengal is also contributing to the weather activity across the region.

The IMD has forecast light rain and thundershowers at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday.

However, Meghalaya is likely to experience dry weather on Friday and Saturday, with similar conditions expected to continue on Sunday.

Among the rainfall recorded across the region, Khatar Laitkroh and Jowai in Meghalaya received 2 cm each, while Budhjongnagar in Tripura recorded the highest rainfall at 4 cm.