Meghalaya to set up de-addiction centres in every district within four months

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 8 announced that the state government will establish detoxification and de-addiction centres in all districts as part of its flagship Dream Mission initiative to combat drug abuse.

The decision followed a review meeting with officials from the Health, Social Welfare, and Police departments to assess the progress of the anti-drug programme.

Sangma said the departments have been directed to identify suitable locations — either within government hospitals or through private and faith-based organisations willing to collaborate.

“These centres are expected to be operational within the next 3–4 months across the State,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

To strengthen enforcement, the government has instructed departments to install CCTV cameras in identified hotspot areas and work closely with various stakeholders. Sangma emphasised that the issue of drug abuse remains a major concern and assured that the state will tackle it with “utmost seriousness and resolve.”

The Dream Mission aims to provide both preventive and rehabilitative measures to address rising cases of substance abuse among youth in Meghalaya.