Meghalaya to shift 30 foreign nationals to MBOSE hostel by September 28

The Meghalaya government has designated the MBOSE hostel at Laitumkhrah in Shillong as a temporary detention and holding centre for foreign nationals who have completed their prison sentences but are awaiting deportation.

The Home (Political) Department issued the notification on September 17, following the High Court’s rejection of a proposal to use a building in Nongstoin for the purpose, according to a status report placed before the Meghalaya High Court on Monday.

The development came during the hearing of a suo motu petition concerning the prolonged detention of foreign nationals in Meghalaya jails. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh directed the state to shift 30 foreign nationals to the newly notified centre by September 28.

“Since all facilities are practically in place, we direct that all foreign nationals shall be transferred to the temporary Detention Centre at MBOSE Hostel at the earliest and in any event, by 28.09.2026,” the court ordered.

Following the direction, the Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services has instructed the heads of all district jails to begin transferring foreign inmates who have overstayed their sentences to Shillong.

According to the status report, the MBOSE hostel is a G+2 structure with six dormitories and has a capacity of 60 beds. The facility will have 26 administrative and guarding personnel, eight security staff and a platoon deployed at the gates and watchtowers.

The proposed arrangements also include a medical officer supported by three medical staff, 26 CCTV cameras, fire-safety equipment and office infrastructure. Photographs of the facility were also submitted to the court.

During September 21’s hearing, the court was informed that deportation orders have already been issued in four cases and steps are underway to repatriate the individuals concerned.

The matter was placed before the bench by the SP (Traffic), who is currently holding additional charge as SP-cum-Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO), as FRO Shillong Vivek Syiem is on medical leave. FRRO Kolkata Nidhi Rani also appeared through video conference, along with the Commissioner and Secretary of the Home (Political) Department.

The court will also examine the cases of five foreign nationals — two from Myanmar, two from Nigeria and one from Bangladesh — who have remained in custody for more than five years.

The bench directed the state government and the FRRO to place on record how compensation could be provided to foreign nationals who have remained in detention beyond the period of their sentences.

The matter will be heard next on September 28.