Major entertainment industry summit WAVES kicked off today at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, with Meghalaya spotlighting two flagship digital initiatives aimed at empowering local artists and content creators.

The Government of Meghalaya will present Hello Meghalaya and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) at the four-day World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit running from May 1-4, 2025.

Hello Meghalaya, the state's homegrown OTT platform, has rapidly gained popularity with over 300,000 downloads. The platform provides regional filmmakers, creators, and artists with a dedicated space to showcase their work and build sustainable careers in the entertainment industry.

Complementing this digital initiative, the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project offers emerging musical talent performance opportunities across venues throughout the state, focusing on both artistic development and sustainable livelihoods.

Actor and content creator Dawan Kharkongor will represent Meghalaya at the summit, alongside Mark Ryan Syiemlieh, who reached the Top 10 in "Resonate: The EDM Challenge," and Khambor Batei Kharjana, a finalist in the Animation Film Makers Competition for his entry "Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined."

The WAVES summit, hosted by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to highlight India's growing influence in creative content, technological innovation, and investment opportunities within the entertainment sector.