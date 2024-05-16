Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma hinted at forthcoming positive developments regarding the initiation of scientific coal mining in the state, following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing reporters, Sangma expressed optimism about the progress of the coal mining process, indicating that while the central government's procedures have concluded, certain environmental considerations remain pending at the state level.

Sangma conveyed his anticipation of delivering encouraging news to the people of Meghalaya shortly after the elections, emphasizing the complexity of the procedures involved in embarking on this path for the first time. Acknowledging potential challenges and unforeseen hurdles, Sangma urged cautious optimism while expressing confidence in reaching a favorable outcome.

The delay in the process, as outlined by Sangma, stems from the unique land tenure system prevalent in Meghalaya. Unlike other regions where land is owned by the government, Meghalaya's land ownership structure is characterized by a peculiar arrangement involving miners and landowners. Consequently, aligning the state's procedures with the centralized norms governing land acquisition for mining posed significant challenges, necessitating extensive deliberations with the government of India to devise suitable provisions tailored to Meghalaya's context.

Sangma elucidated the intricacies involved in negotiating with the central government to accommodate Meghalaya's distinctive landholding system, underscoring the need for customized measures to facilitate scientific coal mining in the state. Despite the complexities inherent in this endeavor, Sangma expressed confidence in navigating through the process to achieve a satisfactory resolution beneficial for all stakeholders involved.

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