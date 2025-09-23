Meghalaya to study transport models of other states amid tourist cab row

Deputy Chief Minister Shiawbhalang Dhar on September 23 said the Meghalaya government will examine transport policies from Sikkim, Karnataka, and Maharashtra before finalising its approach to the ongoing row over vehicles from other states ferrying tourists into Meghalaya.

Dhar, who holds the Transport portfolio, said officials from the Transport Department, in coordination with Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, have been tasked with consulting their counterparts in neighbouring states to inform a suitable policy. He emphasised that the issue requires careful consideration before any final decision is taken.

Speaking after a meeting with the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA), Dhar described the discussions as positive, noting agreement on the need for continued dialogue. He appealed to stakeholders to refrain from agitation while talks are in progress, stating, “This matter requires time and patience. The government and stakeholders are moving forward together.”



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The AKMTTA had launched a protest demanding a ban on Assam-registered vehicles ferrying tourists in Meghalaya. The agitation was suspended following the government’s assurance to examine the matter. Last week, tensions between taxi drivers from Assam and Meghalaya at Jorabat, the main entry point to the state, disrupted tourist movement to Shillong and other destinations.

Tourism remains a key economic driver in Meghalaya, supporting local incomes for taxi operators, homestay owners, and guides. Local taxi associations have argued that allowing unrestricted access for outside vehicles could undermine their livelihoods.