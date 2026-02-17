Meghalaya to table State Reservation Policy report in assembly on February 18

Meghalaya's Cabinet has approved the tabling of the State Reservation Policy Report in the state assembly on Wednesday, February 18, during the ongoing Budget Session, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Tuesday, February 17.

The report, which carries significant implications for tribal communities across the state, outlines proposed changes to how jobs and seats are allocated among the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities, as well as scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, and open categories.

At the heart of the report is a proposal to reserve 80 per cent of government job seats for scheduled tribes, with 40 per cent each allocated to the Khasi and Garo communities. Provisions for other ST/SC groups and unreserved categories are also included.

The existing reservation framework dates to 1972 and has long been criticised for failing to reflect the state's shifting demographics and economic realities. An expert committee has been reviewing the policy, examining population changes and financial factors to determine whether the current structure remains equitable.

The committee's recommendations also touch on representation for local candidates in district-level posts and seek to maintain strong protections for tribal populations.

Cabinet Minister Wailadmiki Shylla confirmed the development on February 16 but declined to reveal specifics ahead of the assembly presentation.

The tabling of the report is expected to spark considerable debate, given the sensitivity of reservation policy in a state where tribal identity and community representation remain deeply contested political issues.