Meghalaya to take over salary burden of autonomous district councils from November

In a major step to address the persistent financial crisis faced by Meghalaya’s three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced that the state government will assume responsibility for paying their salaries from November.

The decision was taken after detailed discussions with the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council earlier in the day. Sangma said the annual salary requirement of the Garo Hills council alone exceeds ₹70 crore, while its revenue stands at less than ₹30 crore. Similar challenges, he noted, are faced by the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council and, to some extent, the Khasi Hills council.

Calling the move “historic,” Sangma said the step would allow the ADCs to focus on their developmental and cultural responsibilities instead of being burdened by financial instability. “The ADCs are vital institutions as custodians of tribal culture, traditions and land-holding systems. Our intention is only to bring financial stability and ensure salaries are disbursed on time so that the councils continue to function as mandated by the Constitution,” he said.



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The councils, created under the Sixth Schedule, have legislative, administrative, and judicial powers over land use, forest management, village administration, traditional institutions, and the preservation of tribal customs.

The chief minister assured that the state government’s move would not interfere with the councils’ day-to-day functioning or jurisdiction. A committee will be formed to work out modalities with all three councils within 45 days to ensure a smooth transition.

Sangma also informed that he had apprised Governor C H Vijayashankar of the decision and sought his guidance. “As per his directions, the matter will be placed before the Cabinet tomorrow for final approval,” he said.