Meghalaya to take spice trade to Mumbai with first state-led festival

Meghalaya is stepping into the national spice market with its first-ever Meghalaya Spice Festival, to be held from January 30 to February 1, 2026, at Jio World Drive in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The event marks a focused push to secure better markets, stronger value chains and export opportunities for the state’s farmers and producer groups.

The festival is designed as a business-facing platform, bringing together farmer producer organisations, self-help groups, cooperatives and MSMEs from Meghalaya with buyers, exporters, retail chains, HoReCa players, nutraceutical brands and institutional purchasers. The aim is to position the state as a reliable source of high-quality, traceable and sustainably produced spices.

Key products on display will include GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric, known for its high curcumin content, along with ginger, black pepper, bay leaves, cinnamon and indigenous spice blends. Officials say the selection reflects Meghalaya’s emphasis on natural and organic cultivation, certification, branding and value addition.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “Meghalaya’s strength lies in its farmers and in the rich natural resources of our land. Through initiatives like the Meghalaya Spice Festival, we are creating direct market linkages for our organic produce, enabling our farmers and producer groups to access national and global platforms.”

He added, “This is not only about promoting Lakadong turmeric, ginger and other premium spices, but about ensuring sustainable livelihoods, stable incomes and long-term economic growth for rural communities.”

The three-day event will host B2B meetings, buyer–seller interactions, culinary demonstrations and farmer-led storytelling. A dedicated Brand Meghalaya pavilion will highlight government programmes linked to agriculture, livelihoods and rural enterprise development.

The festival also aligns with the state government’s target of bringing one lakh hectares under organic cultivation by 2028 and its broader effort to build durable spice value chains that raise farm incomes. Mumbai’s role as a commercial and trading hub is expected to provide direct access to domestic and international spice networks.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Timothy Shira said the focus was on strengthening the entire chain. “The agriculture sector is the backbone of Meghalaya’s economy, and our farmers are at the heart of this transformation,” he said. “By opening new markets and encouraging value addition, we aim to enhance farmers’ incomes, improve economic security and create resilient agri-based enterprises.”

Cultural performances under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project will run alongside the trade-focused activities, adding a local dimension to an event aimed squarely at expanding markets for Meghalaya’s spices.