The Meghalaya Cabinet, on May 1, approved a major upgrade of the state's education infrastructure, clearing a proposal to convert six government secondary schools into higher secondary institutions and introduce new academic streams in 11 existing higher secondary schools.

The move follows a shortage of nearly 12,000 Class 11 seats after a high pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said after the cabinet meeting.

“In all, six government secondary schools will be upgraded to higher secondary schools and 11 schools, which do not have certain streams will now have new streams,” Lyngdoh stated.

The expansion is expected to cost the state government approximately Rs 10.81 crore annually. The proposal also includes the creation of 137 new teaching posts to support the academic upgrade in the 17 schools.

According to Lyngdoh, the shortage of Class 11 seats is further complicated by the uneven distribution of higher secondary schools, with most concentrated in urban areas of the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region. The upgrade is aimed at increasing intake capacity and reducing this regional imbalance.

The new streams and school upgrades are likely to be implemented ahead of the next academic session, pending necessary administrative clearances.