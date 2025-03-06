The alignment for upgrading National Highway 217 (formerly NH 62) has been completed, with land acquisition being implemented under the National Highway Act, 1956, Deputy Chief Minister Preston Tynsong informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session on March 6.

In response to Mukul Sangma's query about the project status, the minister stated that for the Dainadubi-Darugiri stretch being implemented by NHIDCL, 3G Section was notified on January 6, 2025. For the Darugiri to Karonggre stretch implemented by State PWD, Section 3A notifications were issued in February 2025.

Regarding land acquisition, he explained, "The Land Acquisition process for the NH 217 is being implemented under the National Highway Act, 1956. The stretch (Dainadubi - Darugiri) implemented by NHIDCL, 3G Section has been notified vide No. EGH/REV/LA-860/3G/2024/22 dated 06-01-2025."

"The stretch from Darugiri to Karonggre implemented by State PWD, Section 3A Notification has been notified dated 11-02-2025 for portions under East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills and dated 12-02-2025 for portions under West Garo Hills," he added.