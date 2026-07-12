Meghalaya to verify tourists before entry with ILP-style registration

The Meghalaya government is preparing to introduce a mandatory tourist registration system that will function on the lines of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime followed in several northeastern states, requiring all visitors entering the state to undergo verification before arrival.

Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira said the mechanism would require visitors to register at designated centres where officials would verify their identity, travel purpose and supporting documents. The first such facility is being established at Umling in Ri-Bhoi district, with similar centres planned across Meghalaya, including in Garo Hills.

The government said the initiative is aimed at maintaining a comprehensive record of visitors, strengthening monitoring of entry into the state and addressing concerns over illegal infiltration. Authorities will examine the documents of those entering Meghalaya to verify their identity and ensure foreign nationals possess valid travel papers.

According to the minister, the proposed system will operate in a manner similar to the ILP process in states such as Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur, although Meghalaya does not currently have an ILP regime.

Besides serving as registration points, the centres will also function as tourist facilitation hubs. Officials said office space has been created for the registration process, while visitors will have access to basic amenities, including restaurants and other facilities, during the verification process.

The government believes the registration mechanism will improve visitor tracking, enhance security measures and provide real-time data on tourist arrivals while creating a more organised system for monitoring movement into the state.