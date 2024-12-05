Meghalaya's tourism sector is set for a significant boost with a landmark public-private partnership (PPP) project announced today. Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd will invest Rs 124 crores to redevelop the existing Orchid Hotel into a 130-room luxury Aurika Hotel in Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the project's potential, stating, "This is a luxury five-star hotel with facilities that will attract clientele from all over the country and the world, and we will be able to promote large mice tourism."

The project promises substantial financial benefits for the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Lemon Tree Hotels will pay an upfront amount of Rs 5 crores and an annual lease rental of Rs 2.5 crores.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasised the sector's growth potential, declaring, "We are emerging as the most favoured tourist destination by Indian tourists by 2025." He noted that the tourism industry currently employs around 50,000 people directly and indirectly, with potential for a 60% increase in the next three to four years.

Prashant Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer of Lemon Tree Hotels, expressed enthusiasm about the project, saying the venture is "a dedication to growing our presence in the vibrant region of Meghalaya, providing travellers with a blend of seamless hospitality, combined with authentic local charm of service."

Spanning 1.15 acres, the Aurika Hotel is expected to be completed within three years, marking a significant milestone in Meghalaya's tourism infrastructure development.

Key project highlights: