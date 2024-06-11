The Department of Tourism, Meghalaya, has announced the premiere of 'Postcards from Meghalaya' on National Geographic. Produced by National Geographic Creative Works, the series aims to transport viewers to the stunning landscapes of Meghalaya, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and cuisine.

The government announced that the show explores Meghalaya's hidden gems and traditions, from the bustling streets of Shillong to the tranquil Umiam Lake and the famous living root bridges of Nongriat. The series showcases the state's picturesque locations and delves into the unique customs and indigenous knowledge of the Khasi people, highlighting their deep connection to the land.

Host Larisa D'Sa expressed her excitement about solo travels through Meghalaya, emphasizing the joy of discovering hidden treasures and meeting remarkable locals. She described the state's natural beauty and cultural richness, encouraging viewers to experience its wonders.

The series offers an intimate look at the local lifestyle, music, traditions, and cuisine. It features dishes like spicy bamboo shoots and smoked meats, highlighting the region's culinary heritage.

With stunning visuals and engaging storytelling, 'Postcards from Meghalaya' aims to present the state as a must-visit destination, inviting travelers to explore its diverse attractions and warm hospitality.