Meghalaya tourism app to introduce verified taxi bookings in first phase

Meghalaya’s Tourism Department is preparing to roll out a digital taxi booking platform aimed at making tourist transport safer and more transparent, with the first phase set to cover 200 Prime Meghalaya beneficiary vehicles and other tourist taxi operators.

The department held a pilot workshop at the State Convention Centre on August 12 to discuss the implementation of the platform with tourism officials, taxi drivers, operators and other stakeholders.

The app will use GPS tracking and OTP-based verification, with driver and vehicle details checked by the Transport Department and Meghalaya Police before operators are allowed on the platform. The system is also being designed to prevent fraudulent payments and improve accountability in tourist transport.

Tourism Commissioner and Secretary RM Kurbah said the platform was not intended to compete with the existing taxi network, but to provide tourists with a more secure way of booking and paying for tourist vehicles.

The platform will connect tourists with verified taxi operators as well as hotels, resorts and tour operators. Ride requests will be sent directly to available drivers, while payments will be made directly between the passenger and driver. The department will not charge a commission during the initial phase.

The first phase will focus on long-distance tourist transport. Operators will have to possess valid permits, licences, insurance and other mandatory clearances. Although taxi associations can assist operators with registration, eligibility will be assessed individually.

Driver and vehicle verification will be carried out jointly by the Transport Department and Meghalaya Police.

The platform will consist of an administrative portal, a driver application and a customer-facing booking interface. The Tourism Department also plans to link the service with the Meghalaya Tourism Helpline for customer support and grievance redressal.

The department said the platform had been under development since late 2024 and had been refined through consultations with taxi associations and Prime Vehicle beneficiaries.

Tourist taxi drivers attending Wednesday’s workshop were given hands-on training, followed by a demonstration of the booking system by XLayer Technologies.

The department said training and awareness programmes would be conducted before the wider rollout. It is also considering extending the platform to tourist-oriented two-wheeler operators in subsequent phases.