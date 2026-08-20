Meghalaya tourism bodies condemn rally violence, warn of travel fallout

Meghalaya's tourism stakeholders have condemned the violence and vandalism reported during a rally in the state on August 19, warning that the incidents could hurt the state's tourism sector and trigger further tensions over inter-state travel.

The statement was issued on August 20 by the Tour Operators Association of Meghalaya (TOAM), Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF), Tour Guides Association of Meghalaya (TGAM), Federation of Shillong Hotels (FOSH), Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) and Meghalaya Rural Tourism Cooperative Federation Ltd (MRTCFL).

The groups said they respected the right to protest and voice grievances but stressed that demonstrations must remain peaceful.

"Protests must remain peaceful and must not be exploited by anti-social elements to create fear, violence or damage to public property," the stakeholders said.

According to the tourism bodies, vehicles from outside Meghalaya, including tourist taxis, buses and other vehicles, were attacked and vandalised during Wednesday's incidents. Pedestrians and bystanders were also affected, they said.

The stakeholders said the violence could undermine Meghalaya's image as a safe and welcoming destination, with the impact potentially extending into the coming months. They said tourism operators were already seeing cancellations and concerns among visitors, while developments in Assam in response to the violence were also affecting people dependent on inter-state travel.

The groups also questioned the security arrangements made for the rally, noting that permission had been granted by the government.

"Since the Government had granted due permission, it was expected that adequate police and district administration arrangements would be in place to maintain law and order," they said, calling for a review of the arrangements in light of the vandalism.

The tourism bodies highlighted the sector's role in supporting livelihoods across Meghalaya, particularly in rural areas. They said homestay operators, guides, drivers, artisans, restaurants and small businesses depend on a stable tourism environment.

They urged the government and law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible for the violence and take action according to law, while ensuring that peaceful protesters are able to exercise their democratic rights.

At the same time, the groups appealed against retaliation and called on organisations, communities and citizens to exercise restraint.

They said grievances against the government should be pursued through dialogue, democratic engagement and peaceful protest rather than confrontation.

The stakeholders warned that continued tension could undo years of work to build Meghalaya's tourism reputation and appealed for collective efforts to restore confidence among visitors and protect livelihoods linked to the sector.

"Peace over confrontation, dialogue over division, and responsibility over retaliation" was their appeal to all stakeholders.