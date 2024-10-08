The Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF) urged the state government to reconsider its proposed ban on Assam-registered tourist taxis, cautioning that such a measure could harm the tourism industry.

After submitting a memorandum to Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, MRTF President Alan West Kharkongor criticised the ban which has been proposed by the All Meghalaya Khasi Tourist Taxi Association (AMKTTA) as “legally untenable” and harmful to the local economy.

MRTF members, joined by traditional heads and representatives from Ri-Bhoi, Jaintia Hills, and Khasi Hills had attended a meeting on September 30 wherein they opposed the AMKTTA’s demand to stop Assam-registered taxis.

Furthermore, the forum argued that the ban tends to violate the Constitution’s guarantee of inter-state commerce.

In their memorandum, the forum acknowledged AMKTTA’s right to protect local drivers’ interests, stressing that banning Assam-registered taxis could cripple tourism and hurt the state’s economy.

Stressing legal violation, the forum stated that the proposed ban would stand illegal as it would infringe upon the right to free trade and commerce between states, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Furthermore, the forum also rejected the suggestion of implementing the Sikkim tourism model, arguing that Meghalaya’s unique position as a transit state for residents from Tripura, Mizoram, and Assam makes the model unsuitable.

During the meeting, the traditional heads reaffirmed their commitment to providing equal access to all tourist vehicles, including those from outside the state.

Meanwhile, they also called for the inclusion of all stakeholders—including the MRTF, the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF), and the Taxi Operators Association of Meghalaya (TOAM) in the committee set up to address the issue.

The forum emphasised that the committee should deliver its final recommendations to the government within six months to ensure prompt action.

After his meeting with the tourism minister, Kharkongor briefed the media, saying, “We have requested the state government to include stakeholders in the recently appointed committee headed by Cyril V. Diengdoh, Director of Tourism. The committee must submit recommendations to the government within six months.”

Meanwhile, he highlighted that Meghalaya’s transporters encounter parking issues in Guwahati and are subjected to charges. He also informed that the drivers are unable to find clients at Guwahati Airport, adding that he has conveyed the information to the tourism minister.

After holding a meeting with MRTF representatives, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed that the government has constituted a committee to examine all concerns, further adding that the views presented by the MRTF are contradictory to those of the taxi association.

Assuring that the committee, led by Director of Tourism Cyril V. Diengdoh will review the situation and submit a report within two weeks, he said that the concerns will be examined after discussions with all stakeholders, including MRTF.