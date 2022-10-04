Disparsing Rani, a Meghalaya RTI activist, said on October 3 claimed that various developmental projects undertaken by the Meghalaya Tourism Department for the Lum Sohpet Bneng area are still pending.

The various developmental and infrastructural projects under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, totaling up to Rs 18.82 crore, continue to remain in an incomplete stage to date.

"As per RTI findings, Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation has claimed that the physical progress of the project is around 94 percent," Rani said while speaking to the media.

However, after Rani visited the site, the picture unfolded a different story as it was found that the implementation of many components of the project is yet to be completed.

Rani further stated that the timeline to complete the project was 18 months from the commencement of the project, which began in February 2019.

Additionally, Rani claimed that he had seen leaks in the structure of the houses of both the counseling center and the multipurpose hall.

He also stated that the Seng Khasi Kmie had a contract with the MTDC for the projects, citing the RTI records, adding, ''Seng Khasi Kmie agreed to gift two plots of land to the MTDC for the development of tourism, one measuring 11.123 acres (plot 1) and the other 8.783 acres (plot 2)''.

According to the agreement, the Seng Khasi Kmie executive committee will not seek any remuneration from the MTDC and will manage the infrastructure built on the aforementioned site.

As per the document, Seng Khasi Kmie will be the rightful owner of the land and the infrastructure for all legal and other purposes.

The agreement also states that Seng Khasi Kmie will appoint a technical officer of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to supervise the works.

When necessary, the official will receive assistance from the Lum Sohpetbneng Committee secretary.