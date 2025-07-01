Meghalaya tourism department mandates daily guest data uploads for all lodgings

The Meghalaya Tourism Department has rolled out a comprehensive digital monitoring system requiring all accommodation providers across the state to register online and submit daily guest data as part of enhanced security measures.

The new system, announced by the Director of Tourism on Tuesday, targets hotels, guesthouses, homestays, bed and breakfast establishments, lodges, and inns operating throughout Meghalaya. Property owners must now track and upload detailed visitor information through a dedicated platform each day.

The digital platform captures essential guest data, including arrival and departure times, visitor count, gender distribution, geographical origin by state or country, and mandatory uploads of identity documents, visas, and C-forms. This real-time data collection represents a significant shift from traditional paper-based record-keeping methods previously used by accommodation providers.

Security considerations have prompted the requirement for all operators to secure No Objection Certificates from both District Administration offices and local police departments before commencing operations under the new framework.

The Tourism Department has developed multiple access points for the registration system. Property owners can register through the web portal at app.meghalayatourism.in/provider, while mobile applications are available for Android devices through Google Play Store and iOS devices through the Apple App Store. Comprehensive user guides have been made available through Google Drive to assist operators with the registration process.

Tourism officials emphasise that immediate compliance is expected from all accommodation providers currently operating in the state. The initiative aims to create a centralised database of tourist movements while supporting security agencies in monitoring visitor patterns across Meghalaya's popular destinations.