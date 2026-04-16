Meghalaya tourism department urges Green Tech Foundation to end protest through talks

The Meghalaya tourism department has reiterated its openness to dialogue with the Green Tech Foundation (GTF) amid tensions over a tourism project in Lumpongdeng, despite the group's precondition of withdrawing an FIR against its members.

A scheduled meeting on April 15 fell through after GTF returned a formal notice from the department, insisting the police complaint—lodged by district authorities—be dropped first. The tourism director emphasised that her department lacks authority over the FIR, which remains under legal process.

The dispute centres on GTF's petition to the tourism minister, highlighting fears of permanent construction breaching environmental norms and the project agreement. Senior officials, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, have already clarified that no such structures will be built.

In response, the department referred the matter to the Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner for a joint meeting with GTF and local Dorbar Shnong. GTF did not attend, but separate talks with village heads addressed livelihood, jobs, and conservation worries. Locals aligned with the department's goals of sustainable development and urged herbal tree plantations to boost ecology and tourism.

The Dorbar Shnong plans to submit written conditions soon, focusing on employment and nature protection—demands the department welcomes as matching its vision.

With GTF members on hunger strike, including its chairman whose health is deteriorating, the director appealed for the protest to end and urged constructive engagement for resolution.