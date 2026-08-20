Meghalaya Tourism Department urges visitors to stay alert amid Shillong unrest

The Meghalaya Tourism Department has advised tourists and visitors to Shillong to remain vigilant and follow official instructions amid the prevailing law and order situation in the city.

The department said it is monitoring developments across Shillong and keeping track of any issues that could affect tourists. It urged visitors to exercise caution, comply with official advisories and seek assistance when required.

Tourists needing information or assistance can contact the department’s toll-free helpline at 1800-599-2026.

“Your safety is our top priority,” the department said, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation and remain available to assist visitors.

The advisory comes a day after violence and vandalism during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) black-flag bike rally in Shillong led to the arrest of three senior leaders of the organisation, including president Raymond Kharjana.

Kharjana, KSU vice president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar were arrested late Wednesday night and booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to police sources.

At least 31 vehicles were reportedly damaged and several people injured in incidents of stone-pelting, assault and vandalism across parts of Shillong. A government vehicle was set on fire, while vehicles with registrations from outside Meghalaya were also targeted.

The rally was organised over the KSU’s five-point charter of demands submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma earlier this month. The demands include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and an Inner Line Permit system, reforms in government recruitment, and action on issues raised over recruitment at NEIGRIHMS.

The KSU has expressed regret over the violence while alleging that miscreants joined the rally to damage property and discredit the organisation. Police, however, said the incidents violated the conditions under which permission for the rally had been granted and warned of strict action.

Police also raided the KSU office in Jaiaw late Wednesday night, with tear gas reportedly used during the operation.