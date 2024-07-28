Tourism stakeholders in Meghalaya have issued a strong statement condemning recent incidents where tourists were illegally stopped by NGOs and pressure groups in the popular destinations of Sohra and Dawki.

The statement reports that these actions have severely impacted the industry, resulting in a 30% loss in bookings and a potential 50% cancellation of tours.

The incident in question occurred on July 26, when members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF) detained vehicles registered in Assam at Umtyngar junction, about 20 km from Shillong. The group demanded that these vehicles, mostly carrying tourists to Sohra and Dawki, turn back.

Industry representatives urged these groups to cease intimidating tourists, stating that such actions harm the state's reputation and economy. They highlighted recent lawlessness, including violence against workers, and mentioned a US travel advisory as a factor necessitating urgent action to restore normalcy.

The statement also referenced the HNYF's demand for a policy restricting entry of outside-registered vehicles carrying tourists, despite police intervention to maintain peace and order.

Despite these challenges, tourism stakeholders apologised for any inconveniences and encouraged travellers to visit Meghalaya, emphasising the state's natural beauty, hospitality, and welcoming nature of its people.