Major tourism development projects at the historic Siju Caves have deteriorated before their official inauguration, prompting demands for an investigation from the Garo Students' Union (GSU). The projects, funded under the central government's Swadesh Darshan Scheme, were reportedly allocated Rs 9.10 crore for various facilities.

Reports of structural failures, including cracks and leaks, have emerged across multiple facilities, suggesting the use of substandard materials and poor construction practices. The affected infrastructure includes a Rs 2.50 crore Adventure Park, a Rs 3.16 crore Bird Watch Tower and Cave Interpretation Centre with cafeteria, and approach roads and parking facilities worth Rs 2.19 crore.

A particularly controversial aspect involves a Rs 75 lakh zipline project. Despite receiving a completion certificate, the zipline has reportedly been relocated with government approval. However, according to the GSU Siju Regional Unit, the facility is nowhere to be found within the South Garo Hills district.

Welbingstar Sangma, Secretary of the GSU Siju Regional Unit, has submitted a formal complaint to the Tourism Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills. The union is calling for a comprehensive audit of the allocated funds and demanding accountability for the project's failures.

The deteriorating infrastructure poses significant concerns for tourism development in the region. The Siju Caves, known for their natural beauty and tourist potential, now face the risk of compromised visitor safety and experience due to the substandard facilities.

The GSU has urged the state government to either undertake immediate repairs or completely reconstruct the facilities to ensure proper utilization of public funds and maintain the region's tourism prospects.