The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a significant initiative to enhance the state's tourism sector by leasing 273 acres of unutilised land to the tourism department. This land, owned by Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd and its subsidiaries, is near the picturesque Umiam Lake. The lease spans 60 years, with an option to extend for another 30 years. Tourism Minister and Cabinet spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh announced the plan to monetise this land through various tourism projects.

The tourism department plans new ventures, including five-star hotels and lake cruise services. These projects are anticipated to commence within the next year, following government suggestions. This strategic move is expected to boost tourism, attract more visitors, and generate revenue, leveraging the natural beauty of the Umiam Lake area.

Additionally, the Meghalaya Cabinet approved the Chief Minister's Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025. This initiative aims to improve transportation by providing bus services connecting districts, blocks, and regional headquarters. The scheme is part of a larger effort to enhance infrastructure and accessibility, facilitating easier movement for residents and tourists alike.

These decisions are seen as a step forward in promoting Meghalaya as a key tourist destination while improving local connectivity. The combined efforts in tourism and transport infrastructure aim to foster economic growth, capitalising on Meghalaya's scenic landscapes and cultural heritage.