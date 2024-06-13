Meghalaya government, on June 12, announced its intention to issue a tender for the interior renovation of the historic Pinewood Hotel once the detailed project report (DPR) receives final approval.

BL Lyngdoh from the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) clarified that despite rumours, no contracts have been awarded to Vikram Singhania.

"We will initiate the tender process once the DPR is approved. It will be conducted transparently, allowing local contractors to participate," Lyngdoh assured.

Preference will be given to eligible local contractors as per departmental criteria to ensure community involvement and benefit.

"We are committed to transparency and integrity in this project," Lyngdoh emphasised.

The renovation aims to enhance facilities while preserving the hotel's historical charm. It includes refurbishing areas like the Banquet Hall, Kitchen, Restaurant, Restaurant extension, Coffee shop, Lobby & Reception, and Conference room, and upgrading furniture, lighting, and HVAC systems.

Currently, the DPR is in preparation, with initial assessments involving labourers dismantling parts of the ceiling and wooden floors under consultant supervision.