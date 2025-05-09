For residents of remote villages in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, Dr Elington Syiem represents the crucial link between ancestral healing wisdom and contemporary healthcare.

The 41-year-old traditional healer from Paham Syiem village has treated approximately 28,000 patients since beginning his practice in 2007, successfully identifying over 30 presumptive tuberculosis cases in his community.

"Traditional healers play a critical role in bridging the gap between modern medicine and traditional practices," Syiem explained during a recent interview. His approach combines ancestral knowledge inherited from his uncle with formal training in hygiene and medicinal herb cultivation.

Syiem ensures patients follow prescribed medical treatments while providing supplementary herbal remedies and counseling. This integrated approach has proven particularly effective in tuberculosis treatment, helping reduce stigma and improve patient outcomes.

Responding to climate change challenges, Syiem advocates for herbalists to cultivate medicinal plants on their own land. "This allows us to closely monitor germination and ensure optimal growth," he noted. Cultivation typically begins in June, with herbs nurtured through winter months before harvesting during monsoon season.

The Meghalaya government, under India's National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), has actively incorporated traditional healers into tuberculosis elimination efforts. As trusted community figures often serving as first points of contact in healthcare-limited areas, these practitioners receive training to identify TB symptoms, facilitate early detection, and support treatment adherence.

In 2019, Syiem joined the Ri Bhoi Traditional Healer Association, which unites over 500 practitioners specialising in herbal medicine, massage therapy, birth assistance, and treatment for burns, sprains, strokes, and fractures. The association has gained recognition from the Bio Resources Development Centre, enhancing its credibility.

January 2023 marked a significant milestone with the establishment of the Meghalaya Traditional Healing Clinic. Now serving more than 250 patients monthly, the clinic demonstrates growing community trust in combining traditional healing methods with modern healthcare approaches.

The state government has implemented incentives for traditional healers who refer suspected TB cases for testing, further strengthening this collaborative healthcare model that honours cultural practices while embracing medical advances.