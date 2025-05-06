The administration of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district has officially issued a new set of traffic regulations to improve road safety and streamline vehicle movement within its jurisdiction. Issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, the notification outlines comprehensive rules including speed limits, driving etiquette, overtaking protocols, and parking restrictions.

The rules apply to all categories of vehicles and are effective immediately.

Speed limits for each vehicle type

Under the new guidelines, speed limits have been clearly defined based on vehicle type and road conditions. Private cars and motorcycles can travel at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, while heavier vehicles such as trucks and buses are restricted to 60 kmph. On road curves, all vehicles must reduce speed to 30–40 kmph depending on size and category, while at junctions and pedestrian crossings, the speed limit is uniformly capped at 20 kmph for all.

Turning, lane discipline and safe driving

Drivers are now required to strictly adhere to lane discipline by keeping to the left side of the road and allowing vehicles from the opposite direction to pass on the right. When making left or right turns, they must use indicators and adjust their road position accordingly—keeping left while turning left, and aligning closer to the center while making a right turn.

Revised overtaking rules

The act of overtaking comes with stricter controls. Drivers may only overtake when it is safe and clearly visible ahead. Overtaking is strictly prohibited if it poses any risk, if the road ahead is not visible, or if another vehicle is already attempting to overtake. Once being overtaken, drivers are forbidden from accelerating or blocking the overtaking vehicle in any way.

Junctions, crossings and pedestrian rights

Special caution is required near road junctions, crossings, and curves. Drivers must reduce speed and only proceed when it is clearly safe. At uncontrolled intersections, priority must be given to vehicles on the main road or those approaching from the right. Pedestrians are to be given the right of way at all zebra crossings, and vehicles are not permitted to drive on footpaths or cycle tracks under any circumstance.

Emergency vehicles

All vehicles must give immediate right of way to emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire engines, and police cars. Upon hearing or seeing an emergency vehicle approach, drivers are required to move to the side and allow free passage without delay.

Parking restrictions

The notification outlines specific restrictions on where vehicles may be parked. Parking is prohibited near road bends, junctions, pedestrian crossings, and traffic lights. Vehicles cannot be parked on footpaths, near schools, hospitals, or opposite another parked vehicle in a way that causes obstruction. National highways, areas near hydrants, or roads with continuous white lines are also out of bounds for parking.

One-way roads

Driving in the wrong direction on one-way roads has been strictly prohibited. All motorists are expected to comply with directions issued by traffic police or signboards at all times. Reverse driving is only allowed after ensuring that it does not endanger or inconvenience others and only for short distances necessary to maneuver.

Noise, horn use and vehicle condition

Drivers have been instructed not to use horns unnecessarily or in silence zones such as areas near schools and hospitals. The use of loud or multi-tone horns, cut-outs, or noisy mufflers is also banned. Additionally, all vehicle registration plates must remain visible at all times and should not be blocked by any goods or attachments.

Additional safety rules

Vehicles moving on mountain or steep roads must give way to those climbing uphill. Drivers must also maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and avoid sudden braking unless absolutely necessary. Vehicles must slow down to 25 kmph when passing processions, troops, or road repair workers. The carrying of hazardous materials is banned, except for necessary fuel and lubricants.

Legal action for violations

Failure to follow these regulations will result in strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and other applicable laws. The district administration has urged all road users to strictly follow these rules to ensure public safety and smoother traffic movement.