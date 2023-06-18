In the close-knit village of Pyndengrei, Nongstoiñ, grief hangs heavy as the community mourns the untimely demise of the talented young singer, Cafinia Nongsiej, and her sister Maianylla. Their lives were tragically cut short in a devastating landslide that struck the area on Saturday morning.

The tragic incident unfolded as the siblings, unaware in their peaceful slumber, were engulfed by the force of the landslide. While their father and two other siblings managed to escape with minor injuries, Cafinia and Maianylla were unable to be rescued from the rubble.

Cafinia, a rising star and a member of the renowned Tarari Kids Choir, was on the brink of unveiling her new song next week, which added to the sorrow felt by the community. At just 15 years old and studying in class 10 at St. Peter's Higher Secondary School, Nongstoiñ, Cafinia had a bright future ahead of her. Her talent as a vocalist and her dedication as a student were admired by all who knew her.

Her last performance, a soul-stirring gospel song titled "Mynsiem ba dang lung," was sung alongside the Tarari choir. It serves as a poignant reminder of her passion and gift for music.

While the loss of Cafinia and Maianylla leaves a void that can never be filled, the memory of Cafinia's angelic voice and heartfelt songs will forever echo through the village. Though her light was extinguished far too soon, her music will continue to resonate and bring solace to those who were touched by her talent and spirit.